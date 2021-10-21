COVID may have forever changed the way Marylanders shop. Here’s how.

More than a year and a half into the pandemic, Anne Harriott has pared down what her family needs and what they buy, and that has changed how and when they shop.
Harriott’s not planning on buying any new work outfits anytime soon — the M&T Bank project manager has cut back on once-frequent business travel and works from her Towson home. She limits grocery runs as well, to once a week at nonpeak times. Gone, too, are those store stop-ins she’d make after work.
“We’re just much more efficient,” said Harriott, 61. “We realized we don’t need a lot of things. … If we run out of milk, we just don’t have milk. We’re not going to keep running out. You realize how much time you get back when you do it that way.”
The health crisis, which initially shuttered most stores and limited the number of shoppers inside ones considered essential, has altered buying habits in ways both big and small, forcing retailers to adapt to the new patterns to survive.
Online sales have reached levels not expected for years. The share of consumers who shop in stores for nonessential items has shrunk, from nearly 50% to fewer than a quarter, according to one survey. More than 30% surveyed said they now shop mainly online for both essentials and nonessentials.
Such new shopping patterns are here to stay, experts say, with growth expected to continue in home delivery, curbside pickup and online subscriptions of everything from pet food to coffee.
More and more parking spaces at malls, supermarkets and other merchants are reserved for curbside pickup as a growing number of stores offer the service. The share of retail chains offering the option has jumped from the single digits to more than half since early 2020, according to Digital Commerce 360.
“The convenience of online just continues to be reinforced,” said Brian Walker, chief strategy officer for BloomReach, which helps retailers with digital marketing and content management, during a webinar on e-commerce trends. “We’ve made these transitions in how we think about fulfilling even routine tasks.
“The normal pre-pandemic traffic patterns, with people commuting and running out at lunch or running by the store after work, that’s no longer really the pattern today,” he said.
Online sales reached $82.5 billion in May, a level not expected for another four to six years, according to Adobe’s Digital Insights. Online trends have accelerated as the retail sector overall has rebounded from weak sales during the early months of the pandemic. Retail sales have jumped by double digits year-over-year each month since March, government statistics show.
Joe Clark, a 52-year-old attorney who lives in Rodgers Forge, still buys groceries at the store. But the Amazon Prime customer buys everything else online.
“I don’t see that going backwards,” Clark said. “Online shopping is contagious. The more you do, the more possibilities and the wider range of online product offerings you see.”
As the owner of Poppy & Stella, a small chain of retail boutiques, Kelley Heuisler long resisted putting merchandise online. E-commerce just seemed the wrong channel for footwear, her main category when she opened 14 years ago in Fells Point. Her fledgling website took a back seat to the four shops she ran by March 2020.
“But with the pandemic, it has had to shift,” Heuisler said. It “changed everything about the way in which we run our business.”
Expanding online seemed the only option after she was forced to close the stores in the early weeks and months of the pandemic. She and her staff scrambled to add items and ship out larger quantities.
To her surprise, online sales took off. Heuisler began relying more on social media, reaching customers outside the Baltimore area and appealing to shoppers seeking independent, women-owned businesses. She launched a complementary, online-only business called PSThegifts.com, curating gift boxes with items such as chocolate, candles and mugs. It appealed to people looking for unique ways to reconnect with friends and family. She also changed her merchandise mix, selling less footwear and more apparel, jewelry and accessories, which do better online.
A typical 100 orders a month grew over time to more than 100 orders a day. Online business last holiday season surpassed sales at all the stores combined.
With the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, business has improved at her stores too, which include a second location in Fells Point and one in Ellicott City. A Catonsville store, used as a warehouse and order-fulfillment center during the pandemic, will reopen once a new warehouse opens.
“We’re in a better place today than we were in February 2020,” Heuisler said. “It took assessing the situation and realizing everything we’ve done the last 13 years isn’t going to work. … The benefit of being an independent retailer is I could be nimble and make shifts in inventory pretty easily.”
But even retailers that have survived have lingering and new challenges. They’ve been hit with inventory shortages just as consumers have returned in greater numbers to stores, caused by global supply chain disruptions. Store shelves are not always stocked at pre-pandemic levels.
To win customers, retailers now more than ever need to be flexible with how they move inventory and connect with consumers, said Laura Ritchey, chief operating officer of Radial, a Pennsylvania company that provides retail technology and software.
“A lot of focus is on a frictionless experience,” Ritchey said. “As people go back to the stores, … if the products aren’t available, having them shipped to their home, either from a fulfillment center or from another store, is quite popular. We see a continued focus on providing options to the customer to interact with the retailer in the way that they’re most comfortable.”
Radial, which also provides fulfillment services through a network of about two dozen warehouses, announced plans Tuesday to open such a center in North East in Cecil County that will employ 100 full-time and 400 seasonal workers. The company works with such brands as Nautica, Godiva, Payless, Puma and Tom Ford to fill orders.
Grocers, in particular, have scrambled to ramp up expansions of online services, including deliveries and in-store and curbside pickups. Online ordering at Giant Food, growing before the pandemic, spiked more than 150% last year compared with 2019.
“When the pandemic hit, everything changed,” said Gregg Dorazio, Giant’s director of e-commerce. “Overnight the whole world shifted toward it out of necessity.”
Even compared to a record year, the supermarket chain’s online sales are growing by double digits this year, and online sales now account for nearly 10% of all sales, up from 3% to 4% before the pandemic, Dorazio said. The industry is expecting online sales growth in at least the midteens for the next several years.
Since the pandemic, Giant has expanded online pickup to nearly all its stores and added delivery times and more ZIP codes. Now, the grocer is preparing to launch an “endless aisle,” which will expand the assortment of goods available on the website beyond groceries through partnerships.
The pandemic has changed some people’s shopping habits in ways they might not have predicted.
Elkridge resident Recha Bullock said she has stopped buying many types of household cleaners.
Like countless shoppers, she became frustrated at having to run from Target to Walmart to CVS last year when cleaning products ran out. Then she bought an unfamiliar and expensive brand of cleaner that sparked a severe allergic reaction.
“I threw the whole thing in trash, and I took matters into my own hands,” said Bullock, a 54-year-old communications writer and editor for National Institutes of Health. “I really want to know what’s in my products.”
After some research and experimenting, she started making her own products. She likes them so much that she’s started a website to sell her homemade glass, multipurpose and granite cleaners.
Jeannie Hubbard, 80, has changed some habits, too. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Towson retiree was too worried about potential security breaches to buy anything online.
But last summer, leery of going to the store and reluctant to keep relying on a neighbor, Hubbard broke down and made her first website purchase, canned goods from a supermarket.
She has since returned to grocery stores, but will continue certain online purchases, such as birdseed for her bird feeders. It’s easier, she’s found, to have the heavy bags delivered than to lug them out of the store and into her house.
“Picking up 20 pounds of birdseed is beyond me,” Hubbard said. “And I swore I would never shop online.”