Developers break ground on mixed-income apartments in Owings Mills

Enterprise Homes and Pax-Edwards broke ground Thursday on Red Run Overlook, a new apartment complex in Owings Mills that aims to provide housing for those coming to the area for jobs.

The site will include 72 mixed-income apartments in a suburban surrounding, near bus lines, the Metro station in Owings Mills and Interstate 795.

Several public officials who attended the ground breaking praised the project for providing affordable housing that can help keep the economy growing.

The $22 million complex is expected to open in fall 2019. It will include a four-story building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. There will be a club room, computer lab, game room, fitness center, laundry room and outdoor recreational sites.

Funding came from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Baltimore County, Bank of America, Enterprise Community Investment and Bellwether Enterprise.

