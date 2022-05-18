Animation studio plans 150 new jobs at East Baltimore offices

A Baltimore-based animation studio led by former Raven Trevor Pryce is planning to add 150 full-time jobs over the next two years, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Commerce.

Outlook Enterprises, or OVFX, has partnerships with Netflix and Nickelodeon, the release said, and has leased an additional 27,000 square feet at its East Baltimore offices on Biddle Street. This will be a significant expansion for Outlook Enterprises, which had a dozen full-time employees in 2019.

According to the release, the state approved a $450,000 conditional loan, coupled with a $200,000 conditional loan from the Baltimore Development Corporation for Outlook Enterprises, which is also eligible for other state and local tax breaks.

“We chose Baltimore for its perfect blend of technology, art, and know-how. As a computer-based animation studio, we could have set up operations pretty much anywhere. It all came down to will and support,” Pryce said in the release. “As one of the first animation/VFX studios in the region, we couldn’t be happier with the decision to park Outlook in Charm City.”

Outlook Enterprises appears to be in the midst of a $6 million fundraising effort. According to documents filed in February, the company had already raised $1.6 million of capital.