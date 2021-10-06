Wind energy company plans West Ocean City facility to serve offshore wind farm

Ørsted is proposing a second phase of the Skipjack project, 20 miles off the coast of Ocean City in a federally-designated Wind Energy Area. Skipjack Wind 2, presented in August to the public service commission, would generate 760 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 250,000 homes on the Delmarva peninsula. The project would create 1,000 permanent jobs and include developing a new cable manufacturing plant in Sparrows Point.