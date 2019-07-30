Trump points to Opportunity Zones initiative to show how he’s helped cities like Baltimore. How has it worked?

“The fact is that providing federal capital gains tax incentives is a great start, but it may not be enough to ensure the revitalization of these neighborhoods,” said Hogan, according to prepared remarks from the closed-door National Governors Association event. “So we set out to do everything in our power to utilize new and existing state and federal programs, grants and funding sources, and to have all our state agencies work collaboratively with our county and municipal governments and the private sector to supercharge our opportunity zone revitalization.”