People’s Counsel: Baltimore Gas & Electric’s ‘explosive’ proposed multiyear rate hike dodges accountability

The state’s ratepayer advocate criticized Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.’s proposal to raise delivery rates over the next three years as incentive for the utility to “shoot for the moon with massive spending proposals.”

Releasing a consumer guide Tuesday to show BGE’s rate hikes, People’s Counsel David S. Lapp, whose office is charged with advocating for utility customers, said the proposed increases averaging 5% over the next three years allows for “little accountability” as to how the company spends funds from raising rates.

In February, BGE requested that the Maryland Public Service Commission allow a second multiyear rate hike for what the utility charges customers for delivery of both gas and electricity. The proposal would be BGE’s second multiyear rate change — state regulators approved the utility’s three-year plan in 2020 to hold rates steady in 2021 before increasing over the next two years.

The Office of People’s Counsel said in a news release that BGE’s distribution rate increases since 2010 have “significantly outpace[d] inflation,” and the highest jump in consumer costs will occur under the multiyear plans. Delivery rates for gas customers would increase by about 61% from 2023 to 2026, and rates for electric customers would rise by 31% during the same period.

The multiyear hikes are based on the utility’s projected spending, and don’t allow for regulators to assess what the utility spent in the prior year, the way they can during standard, annual rate increases, the ratepayer advocate’s office said, also noting the three-year increase plans also allow the utility to charge customers for projects before they are used.

Utilities proposing multiyear plans are required to file an annual informational report, which the Public Service Commission can use to make adjustments. Plans must also have a method of tracking the accuracy of utility company’s forecasts.

BGE said the latest proposed rate hike would allow it to invest in improving the electric grid and natural gas system, as well as programs to promote electric vehicle use and building efficiency — including new incentives such as electrification rebates for home and water heating.

The electrification incentive program would allow BGE to profit off rebates it offers to customers who buy new electric appliances, the People’s Counsel said in a motion Friday objecting to the utility company including the program in its rate hike case.

“How we electrify and who pays for it are not questions that should be decided in a rate case with a small set of parties, under a tight deadline, and where the utility’s proposed strategy is the only strategy on the table,” Lapp said in a statement.

Public hearings on BGE’s rate and spending plan are expected to be held in September with the Public Service Commission expected to decide on it December.