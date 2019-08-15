Go to the supermarket? Increasing numbers of Baltimore-area shoppers buy their groceries online instead.

Availability of products and delivery fees varies from store to store. Some stores offer free delivery with an annual membership fee or minimum order, while others charge a range of fees, typically less than $10, based on how quickly the customer wants it. Shoppers can browse the same departments as in stores for everything from Cheerios to carrots to fresh salmon fillet and T-bone steak. And grocers have devised options for leaving perishables if no one is home — for instance, Giant Food’s Peapod gives customers a “PodBag” to leave at their doors that keeps food cold or frozen.