A farmers market delivered to your door: Online market service expands to Baltimore region

Market Wagon, an online farmers market, has expanded to the Baltimore area and is offering home delivery of produce and products from local farms and food vendors.
The startup company is expanding in Baltimore, Washington and surrounding suburbs, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Harford, Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
Orders placed from multiple vendors in a single checkout are delivered each Tuesday afternoon year-round, even after most farmers markets have closed for the season. More than 240 local products are available in the Baltimore-Washington market, including farm-fresh eggs, dairy, meat, produce, baked goods and other items.
Food comes in insulated totes with ice packs. Shopping requires no upfront fees or long-term subscriptions.
Market Wagon aims to make it easier for consumers to buy local and to give farmers and food producers greater access to customers, said Nick Carter, the company’s CEO, who was raised on a small family farm and co-founded the service in 2016 in Indianapolis. Market Wagon partners with more than 2,500 local farmers and artisans and serves more than 45,000 customers in 19 states.
“By bringing the same products you’d expect at a local farmers market into an online shop, we are increasing the market for local farms and artisans, and ultimately it’s those vendors that win,” Carter said in Tuesday’s announcement.
Local vendors include Christy Ottinger of Kitchen Girl Farm in Parkton in Baltimore County, who grows fresh produce such as tomatoes and squash and raises chickens to sell fresh eggs. Ottinger said the service will help her reach more local customers.
“We love supplying the kitchens of people who enjoy exploring the flavors of their region,” Ottinger said in the announcement.
Other area vendors include A Friendly Bread, which owner Lane Levine runs from B-More Kitchen on Hess Avenue in Baltimore, and GreenIsland Bakery in Washington. Levine sells sourdough bread and flavored sourdough toasts. GreenIsland specializes in Old Irish family recipes such as Irish shortbread.