Northrop Grumman to add 175 jobs at rocket motor plant in Cecil County

Defense and space contractor Northrop Grumman plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Cecil County and add 175 new jobs in the next five years, officials announced Tuesday.

The new jobs will expand the company’s operating sector in Elkton, which was known as Orbital ATK before being purchased by Northrop last year. With the new jobs, Northrop will employ 575 people building rocket engines in Elkton by 2023, the company said.

“Our team in Elkton has delivered rocket motors for space launch and military applications for 70 years,” said Mike Kahn, Northrop’s vice president and general manager, in a statement.

The state is offering the company incentives for the move. The Maryland Department of Commerce has approved an $800,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, formerly known as the Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund. The commerce department also is providing a $20,000 training grant, and Cecil County is lending Northrop $80,000 for the expansion.

“We are extremely pleased that the state of Maryland will be supporting investments in both infrastructure and in our workforce,” Kahn said. “Our continued partnership with both the state and county will ensure that the Elkton operation will continue to provide innovative technology to NASA and the Department of Defense for many years to come.”

The company, which makes missiles, precision weapons and ammunition, satellites and other space and military technology, is also eligible for state tax credits including the Job Creation Tax Credit and the More Jobs for Marylanders Program.

“Our administration has been focused on growing manufacturing in the state, and this expansion is further proof that programs like More Jobs for Marylanders truly make a difference in creating jobs and strengthening our economy,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy cheered the news in a statement.

“Cecil County has long benefited from this manufacturing plant and the many jobs it provides,” McCarthy said, “and we look forward to a continued strong partnership with the company to ensure their success and growth in the future.”

CAPTION Retired competitive skiier Lindsey Vonn visits UnderArmour to the delight of area high school students. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Retired competitive skiier Lindsey Vonn visits UnderArmour to the delight of area high school students. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A Virginia seafood business owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail and a $15,000 fine for crab fraud. A Virginia seafood business owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail and a $15,000 fine for crab fraud.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6