Baltimore Sun Media seeks nominations for Top Workplaces

Love your job? Like your co-workers? Admire your employer?

If you’re one of the lucky few who can answer yes to those questions, who finds purpose, respect, challenge and, of course, rewards on the job, Baltimore Sun Media wants to know about your workplace and what makes it so special.

The Baltimore Sun is seeking nominations for the 13th edition of its annual Top Workplaces list.

For 12 years, The Sun has showcased the region’s Top Workplaces each December, based on surveys of their employees by our partner, Energage, which has conducted Top Workplace surveys for dozens of news organizations across the country.

Last year, 150 companies were recognized as Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region, encompassing the city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

The top employers typically are perennial contenders that often find themselves near the top of The Sun’s lists. The No. 1 large workplace last year was Cummings & Co. Realtors for the third year in a row. But there are also surprises. Internet Testing Systems, often a contender, emerged No. 1 among midsize workplaces, while first-timer Trust Auto jumped out as the No. 1 small workplace.

Being designated a Top Workplace is good for morale, but research also shows that such companies attract more highly qualified job applicants and retain employees longer.

Nominations are due by July 7, but don’t delay. Nominate your workplace as soon as possible and see whether it has what it takes to make the list or even top it this year.

Anyone can suggest a company — employees, customers, executives. It doesn’t matter whether the workplace is profit or nonprofit, privately owned or publicly held. Companies must employ at least 35 people to qualify.

Employees of nominated firms that choose to participate will be asked to respond to a short survey this summer by Energage. The surveys will be used to rank the top companies. Winners will be announced at an event and featured in a special magazine in early December.

To nominate a company, go to baltimoresun.com/nominate or call 410-779-9337.