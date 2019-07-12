Woodberry neighbors presented with new plans for site of historic houses

The Woodberry community got a glimpse of what might replace a apartment building that was slated to incorporate two 19th century stone houses as part of the development.
That project on Clipper Road was thrown into question in May when the property owner abruptly demolished the houses that neighbors had wanted preserved.
A new apartment project was presented by Gordon Godat, a principal at JP2 Architects, which replaced the previous architect and developer, who resigned after the demolition controversy.
The demolition, which was allowed and permitted, nonetheless led to $4,000 worth of fines against the property owner, Woodberry Station LLC, and demolition contractor because of the means it was conducted.
Godat said it was too soon to say what the final project will entail, and the firm was still collecting feedback from neighbors.
Neighbors said they have concerns, including a possible lack of parking on the site, which is next to a light rail station and zoned for a transit-oriented development.
But Woodberry Community Association President Sheri Higgins said, "Residents respected the new architect’s position and willingness to engage with the community. "
She said the group has offered feedback on the new design and is waiting to hear more from the owner or architect.