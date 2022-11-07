Morgan Stanley will expand in Harbor Point

Morgan Stanley plans to expand its presence in Baltimore’s Harbor Point, the landlord for the global financial services firm said Monday.

Armada Hoffler said it has finalized a lease extension and expansion with Morgan Stanley at the company’s Thames Street Wharf office building. The firm leased an additional 46,000 square feet, bringing its total office space to 242,000-square-feet, and extended until 2035. Thames Street Wharf is now 100% occupied.

A representative of Morgan Stanley could not be reached Monday morning.

Harbor Point also is home to Constellation Energy Group, Transamerica, EY and RBC Wealth. Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group is building a new headquarters there.

“Morgan Stanley’s extension and expansion continues to validate our strong belief that Harbor Point is the top destination for class A companies in the region,” said Louis Haddad, Armada Hoffler’s president and CEO, in Monday’s announcement.

The waterfront neighborhood’s office buildings will be complemented by nearly 1,000 luxury apartments, specialty shops and a five-acre waterfront park, making Harbor Point a “premier destination” for working, living and shopping, he said.

The community, under development by Armada Hoffler and Beatty Development Group, has capacity for up to 3 million square feet of mixed-use space on 27 acres — the remediated site of a former chromium plant.

Besides Thames Street Wharf, Armada Hoffer, a real estate investment trust based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, owns the Constellation Energy and Wills Wharf office buildings in Harbor Point. It also owns the 1405 Point Street and 1305 Dock Street apartments and retail. The landlord said it finalized a 60,000-square-foot lease with investment management firm Franklin Templeton in July at Wills Wharf.

Armada Hoffler is in partnership with Beatty Development to build Allied | Harbor Point, a project of 500 apartments with street level retail and a Residence Inn by Marriott extended stay hotel, and T. Rowe Price’s new global headquarters.