Health center for elderly will open in redeveloped Target at Baltimore’s Mondawmin Mall

A health center serving elderly patients in West Baltimore will open next year at the former Target at Mondawmin Mall, part of a vision to redevelop the shuttered store into a community hub designed to spur neighborhood revitalization.

The site has been selected as the location for the federal Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, which offers care to people who qualify for nursing home placement but live in their own homes, organizers said Wednesday. The program will join the TouchPoint Empowerment Center, which was developed and funded in 2016 by construction giant Whiting-Turner and BGE as a home for nonprofit organizations. TouchPoint also houses nonprofits Thread and Baltimore Corps.

Whiting-Turner CEO Tim Regan announced in March that he personally acquired the closed Target store for $1 million and plans to invest millions more to redevelop the long-vacant landmark.

A coalition of health care and aging services advocates and community groups has been working to bring the PACE program to a site in West Baltimore. The program officers clinical and non-clinical services at a lower cost than nursing facilities. The state Department of Health put together the coalition to find a site for West Baltimore’s first PACE program.

The former Target store is an ideal spot because it fits well into the local community, said Aileen McShea Tinney, president and CEO of Keswick, a coalition member and nonprofit that offers post-hospital rehabilitation, assisted living, adult day services and long-term nursing care.

Organizers said the mall site is accessible to area residents, at the crossroads of public transportation lines and offers a good fit in terms of building layout.

Others involved in the West Baltimore PACE Community Coalition include Catholic Charities and Edenbridge Health, a PACE provider.

Once the former Target is ready for occupancy, TouchPoint organizations and other nonprofits and for-profit groups are expected to move in, including The Center for Urban Families, which is relocating its headquarters. Whiting-Turner plans to open a midtown Baltimore office at the former store.

“There has been so much interest by organizations to lease space at TouchPoint Empowerment Center,” Regan said in an announcement Wednesday.

He said the West Baltimore Pace Community Coalition serves a key population of vulnerable seniors.

“We look forward to working with them as a vital partner as we move this project forward,” he said

West Baltimore PACE Community Coalition plans to submit an application to CMS, the federal government agency that controls PACE, by Sept. 30, and the new center is expected to open by the end of next year.

“It promises to be a valuable community hub that will truly benefit the residents of West Baltimore,” Adeline Hutchinson, president of the Greater Mondawmin Coordinating Council, said in the announcement Wednesday.

