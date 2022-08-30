Workers at MOM’s Organic Market in Hampden vote to unionize

Employees of MOM’s Organic Market in Hampden voted 58-5 on Friday to unionize with the Teamsters, following a months-long campaign at the store.

Founded in 1987, MOM’s Organic Market operates stores across the MidAtlantic region, including 10 in Maryland, and the company said every employee makes at least $15 an hour.

Mo Jackson, vice president and organizer for Teamsters Local 570, said workers at the store in The Rotunda mall on 40th Street reached out to the union earlier this summer with concerns over wages, paid time off, employment security and more.

The union and key employees started educating workers and preparing them for pushback from management at MOM’s Organic Market, Jackson said. Once they had more than half of the employees on board, the workers filed a petition with the National Labor Review Board in late July, he said.

Jackson added that there was “overwhelming support” from the community, including Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who rallied with workers.

“We respect their choice to organize,” MOM’s Organic Market said in a statement.

The company said it already offers numerous perks to employees, including a free meal during shifts, a 30% store discount, a 401(k) plan, discounted gym memberships, an $88 credit for Allbirds shoes and hazard pay during the pandemic.

Two workers at the Hampden store went on a pro-union podcast called “43-15″ ahead of the unionization vote, saying that some co-workers were struggling to pay rent in Baltimore and that workers did not start accruing paid time off until they had worked two years. The workers said they felt MOM’s Organic Market was trying to mislead workers about unions during meetings.

Once the election is certified by federal regulators, the workers can begin contract bargaining with MOM’s Organic Market, which did not respond to a question about the negotiation process.

If MOM’s Organic Market does not bargain in good faith and delays the process, Richard Brown, president of Teamsters Local 570, said the union is preparing to find “pressure points that help us get a contract.”