Here are 10 minority-owned small businesses in the Baltimore area to check out for holiday shopping

Letta Moore has been operating her 1,100 square feet space in Clipper Mill since May 2019 and is known for her all-natural 100% soy candles. Scents range from the woodsy such as sandalwood and cedar wood, to sweeter including lavender, vanilla, and black currant tea. There are about 25 scents available at any given time. Find Knits, Soy & Metal’s Soy candles for $9 for 4 ounce and $18 for 12 ounce at the shop.