Towson-based MileOne Autogroup expands with Harrisburg auto dealers

Towson-based MileOne Autogroup is expanding its presence in Pennsylvania with the acquisition of two Harrisburg dealerships.
MileOne, which describes itself as the largest automotive retail group in the Mid-Altantic, said Wednesday it has purchased Freedom Toyota Harrisburg and Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Harrisburg. Both have been rebranded under the Heritage dealership name.
“With Harrisburg’s close proximity to our Baltimore dealerships, the acquisition of these properties presents an incredible opportunity to expand in a strategic manner,” Scott Fader, COO of MileOne, said in an announcement.
Fader had become involved last year in Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group’s failed bid to acquire Tribune Media for $3.9 billion. The Federal Communications Commission had questioned a Sinclair proposal to transfer Tribune’s WGN-TV in Chicago to Fader, who is CEO of Atlantic Automotive Corp., a holding company for MileOne.
Sinclair’s executive chairman David D. Smith is a board member.
MileOne says it represents 28 auto brands with 81 franchises at 41 dealership locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina. It has had a presence in Pennsylvania through its MotorWorld division in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.