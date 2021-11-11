After 111 years of serving the Baltimore region, Meyer Seed Co. is closing its doors

After 111 years of providing gardeners across the Baltimore region with essentials, Meyer Seed Co. in Harbor East is closing its doors.
The agriculture mainstay’s owner, Harry W. Hurst III, declined to provide details of the closure, including when the company will cease operations, but a local real estate developer announced last week it purchased the property at 600 South Caroline St..that sits on an entire city block.
Chasen Companies said it plans to turn the seed company’s building and 1400 Aliceanna St. into companion developments with a combined 272 luxury apartments.
The Meyer Seed Company’s building will have its existing architecture preserved but ultimately will be turned into a five-story property with 100 one-bedroom and 72 two-bedroom boutique apartments. There will also be 41,000 square feet of commercial space for a large retail tenant, along with a reserved parking garage, the developer said. The top half the building will feature large windows, and an elevated bar deck with green space for residents.
The seed company’s exodus is the latest of several small businesses like Aveley Farms Coffee Roasters and the showroom and shop for Christopher Schafer Clothier that have left the area because of the developer’s projects. Chasen’s announcement also follows a pattern of a revitalization in the once industrial Harbor East neighborhood that is now being transformed into a more upscale area that connects to Fells Point.
“Along with our typical modern building upgrades, we are planning a beautification of the sidewalks that further connects Fells Point and Harbor East,” Paul Davis, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at the company, said in a news release. “Some of the largest pedestrian-friendly walkways in Baltimore will be lined with a mix of greenery, benches and outdoor seating, and bike racks. The community will have access to amenities and a healthy mix of national and local retailers located on the first floor of each property.”
Meyer Seed Co. has been owned by three generations of the Hurst family. John F. Meyer opened the business in 1909 on Light Street, and Webster Hurst Sr. purchased it in the 1930s.
The company moved to Charles and Lombard streets and then, in 1969, to the 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Harbor East.
H. Webster Hurst Jr., joined Meyer in 1946 and was the owner and president of the company until he died at 95-year-old in December 2019. Since then, his son took over full time.
Throughout its tenure, the company changed little aside from adding a few new items to its stock like organic fertilizers. Though, over the years Meyer watched as commercial farming customers waned and more and more city dwellers ventured to the warehouse to get seeds for their rooftop gardens.
The Hursts were involved in every aspect of the business from management to the minor tasks of sorting and reading mail to answering the phones. The family, along with its nearly two dozen employees, almost always recognized their customers — if not by name, at the very least by order.
“Meyer’s showroom is a no-frills kind of place with three aisles of garden products,” according to a 2006 Sun story. “Bird feeders hang from the ceiling, and the requisite lawn ornaments — mostly plastic ducks and frogs — line the top shelves. Free Farmer’s Almanacs are strewn about the countertop. A wooden wind chime rattles whenever a customer opens the door.”
Behind the counter was a large area where bulk seeds were mixed and sorted and where garden tools and other products were prepared for shipment.
“This is the heart of the business,” the elder Hurst told The Sun in the 2006 interview.
Baltimore Sun librarian Paul McCardell contributed to this article.