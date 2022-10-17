Maryland Department of Health plans move to vacant Metro West complex in West Baltimore

The Maryland Department of Health is planning to move its headquarters into the south building of the Metro West complex in West Baltimore.

The Board of Public Works has added the planned move to its agenda and could approve the contract at a hearing later this month. According to the agenda, the state agency will pay more than $12 million annually to lease nearly 500,000 square feet at Metro West.

Metro West is a 1.1-million-square-foot complex near Lexington Market and stretches two blocks along North Greene Street, with a pedestrian bridge over West Mulberry Street. The Department of Health is already leasing a parking garage at the complex, using it as a makeshift morgue for the State Medical Examiner’s Office, which had been working through a backlog of cases earlier this year.

The sprawling property has been vacant since 2014, when the Social Security Administration moved to new offices in Baltimore County. Towson-based Caves Valley Partners bought Metro West from the federal government at an auction in 2016 for $7.1 million.

The former Social Security Administration building in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Together with B&B Realty, Caves Valley Partners will lease the building through an LLC called Greene Street Ventures.

“With over a thousand employees, the Department of Health offices will bring vibrancy to Baltimore’s Westside, provide a large customer base to the newly built Lexington Market and, hopefully, create a gateway to revitalize portions of West Baltimore by soon eliminating the failed Highway to Nowhere,” Greene Street Ventures said in a statement Monday.

The “Highway to Nowhere,” built in 1979, is the remnant of what was supposed to a connection between Interstate 70 and downtown Baltimore. The partially built highway instead carries traffic on U.S. 40 in West Baltimore. The city’s Democratic leaders and representatives in Congress have talked about using federal money to help get rid of it.

Caves Valley Partners declined to comment further on plans for Metro West, which would still have more than 600,000 square feet of space available after the health department moves in. State lobbying reports show Caves Valley Partners paid $22,500 this year to lobbyists from Perry White Ross to advocate with the state government on matters related to real property.

The Maryland Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cavernous floors of the Metro West complex in West Baltimore. (Natalie Sherman/Baltimore Sun)

According to the Board of Public Works agenda, the state would have a 15-year lease, starting in 2024, that could be changed or canceled after 10 years. The state would pay about $12.1 million annually, which converts to $26.20 per square foot. That rate would increase 2.5% each year.

Opened in 1980, the Metro West complex was constructed to house as many as 6,000 workers with the idea of injecting new life into the area. It held about 1,600 employees at the time Social Security left, creating what then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake described as “a big, gaping, vacant hole.”

The Maryland Department of Health is currently located at the State Center Complex, a group of aging state-owned office buildings near Midtown. There had long been discussions to renovate State Center, but Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said in April 2021 that the state would move thousands of employees from a dozen agencies into office space elsewhere in Baltimore.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced in late August that the state would be turning State Center over to the city of Baltimore for redevelopment.