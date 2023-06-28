Extended-stay hotel planned for Metro Centre at Owings Mills

The developer behind Metro Centre at Owings Mills said a 120-room extended stay hotel is coming to the transit-oriented development in Baltimore County.
David S. Brown Enterprises said in a news release that the Element by Westin Hotel will break ground this summer but did not include an expected completion date. The rooms will feature in-room kitchens and “spa-inspired” bathrooms, the release said, and the hotel will be managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts.
The new hotel will be located across the Grand Central Avenue entranceway to Metro Centre from the Marriott Owings Mills hotel, which opened in 2021.
Metro Centre is a residential, retail and office complex that has been under development since 2005 and is centered around the MTA SubwayLink station. The 15.4-mile north-south subway line connects Owings Mills to the Johns Hopkins Hospital with stops in downtown Baltimore.