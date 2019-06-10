Merritt Properties plans new Harford County warehouse

Merritt Properties plans to build a massive new warehouse on a controversial 98-acre parcel off Philadelphia Road in Perryman in Harford County, the Baltimore developer announced Monday.

Merritt plans to erect an 860,000-square-foot warehouse that it’s dubbed Tower Logistics Center on the land near the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Old Philadelphia Road. The building will be located behind several businesses along the main road.

Nearby residents fought to preserve the property’s residential zoning to prevent the previous owner, 88 ACRES LLC, from developing a warehouse on the property, but the zoning change went through last year in the county’s comprehensive zoning process. Neighbors have been concerned by the Perryman area’s growing industrial character.

Merritt is developing the warehouse speculatively, meaning it doesn’t already have a tenant, but the company noted that the industrial vacancy rate in Harford County has been under 2% since 2017.

“With limited land opportunities and vacancies at historical lows, we are confident that Tower Logistics Center will garner the attention of industrial users looking to locate to the robust Harford County industrial market,” Merritt’s Bobby Lanigan said in a statement. “We were particularly attracted to the site due to its premier location, which offers direct access to Route 40 and close proximity to I-95.”

Construction will start toward the end of this year on the warehouse, which will offer more than 150 dock bays, 200 trailer parking spaces and 40-foot ceilings. The building will be available in late 2020.

“Increased economic growth in our industrial sector has ignited workforce development and capital investment in Harford County,” said Len Parrish, Harford County’s community and economic development director, in a statement. “Merritt’s development of the e-commerce Tower Logistics Center will immediately benefit from our skilled and ready workforce.”

Merritt has hired CBRE to handle listing and leasing for the new warehouse.