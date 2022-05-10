Medifast opens Owings Mills innovation center in bid to expand beyond weight management market

Baltimore-based Medifast opened a research and development hub in Owings Mills on Tuesday with plans to develop new products and expand from weight management into the larger $230 billion health and wellness market.

The center, which will employ about 20 people, includes offices, labs for research, product development and testing, and a pilot plant for small-scale production of powders and bars, the company said.

Medifast rebranded its direct selling subsidiary in 2017, changing the name to Optavia from Take Shape for Life and introducing new “clean label” food products such as bars, shakes and crackers. The system’s 64,000 health coaches work directly with clients, who are given incentives to become coaches themselves.

The company, which had shifted from running weight loss centers and distributing products through doctors offices, said revenue has more than doubled twice in five years to more than $1.5 billion in 2021, driven by demand for Optavia products and the addition of coaches.

Medifast is focusing this year on expanding beyond the estimated $7 billion weight management market. Its program relies on its branded food products and a strategy to create healthy eating, sleeping and exercise habits.

“We target people who have failed on diets, who are looking for a solution to regain their health,” said Dan Chard, Medifast’s chairman and CEO. “We try to teach healthy habits to transform lives and have found clients were more successful when they had the help of a coach.”

In February, Medifast opened a distribution center in Havre de Grace that will employ up to 300 people. That facility on Rock Glenn Boulevard in Harford County is the Baltimore company’s second fulfillment center dedicated to the East Coast market.

Medifast operates several manufacturing and distribution centers in Maryland and has offices in Utah, Hong Kong and Singapore.