Weight loss company Medifast will donate $1.1 million to Living Classrooms Foundation over five years as part of an initiative to bring healthy habits to families in under-served communities.

Baltimore-based Medifast said this week it will launch the Healthy Habits For All program through partnerships with local and national nonprofits, including Living Classrooms, a Baltimore and Washington nonprofit that offers hands-on education, workforce development, and health and wellness programs to children and adults.

Donations of $200,000 a year for five years will help provide education for students in Living Classrooms’ Baltimore Urban Gardening With Students, or BUGS, program. This year, the program will offer a healthy nutrition curriculum and fund renovations of the waterfront pier at Living Classrooms’ East Harbor Campus to create space for students to exercise.

“Living Classrooms is an institution here in Baltimore, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to support them and the families they serve,” said Medifast CEO Dan Chard. “With the support of partners like Living Classrooms, we can give kids and families in need the most powerful gift of all: the ability to transform their health and wellness destiny.”

