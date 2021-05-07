The Baltimore Sun wins regional news organization of the year, other awards in annual MDDC contest

The Sun, whose staff mostly worked remotely through the past year, won a total of 76 first- and second-place awards among print dailies with circulations over 75,000. It was the 13th straight year The Sun was named news organization of the year. The staff took first in more than two dozen categories, ranging from reporting, photography and video to advertising and design. Among the other newspapers owned by Baltimore Sun Media, The Capital in Annapolis received 28 awards, The Carroll County Times received 20, The Harford Aegis got 12, The Towson Times earned five; the Howard County Times earned six, and The Catonsville Times received four.