McCormick starts work on its largest-ever distribution center, in Sparrows Point

McCormick & Co. marked the start of construction Thursday on what will become its largest distribution center in the world when it opens by late 2022 in Sparrows Point.
The Hunt Valley-based spice and flavorings maker will lease the state-of-the-art warehouse in Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park, the former site of the Bethlehem Steel mill in Baltimore County.
The company plans to consolidate seven of its warehouses and distribution facilities around the Baltimore region into the new 1.8 million-square-foot Northeast Distribution Center. McCormick, which operates more than a dozen distribution centers in the region, has not disclosed which centers will close.
Th new facility will employ about 200 people and will increase capacity to meet growing demand in the Americas region, McCormick said.
The spice maker will join other distribution centers at Tradepoint operated by Amazon, Under Armour, Perdue and other companies.