Five questions on the minds of McCormick & Co. shareholders

Shareholders at McCormick & Co.’s annual meeting Wednesday heard about the company’s new products and sustainable packaging, the acquisition of popular hot sauce brand Cholula, double-digit sales growth in 2021 and a one-year stock gain of 8%.

The Hunt Valley spice and flavorings company has responded to consumer trends and behaviors, executives said, such as demand for bolder flavors and healthier eating and cooking more at home.

Advertisement

But it’s also had to navigate rising inflation, supply chain backups and global uncertainty amid the pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, McCormick reported sales rose 3% in the first quarter, but inflation and supply chain challenges squeezed profits.

For the third year in a row, the company held its annual meeting in a virtual format, handpicking a few shareholder questions at the end. They asked about everything from the impact of war in Ukraine to the supply of spices in stores.

Advertisement

How is the inflationary environment affecting decisions made by management?

“The environment that all of us are experiencing as consumers, both ourselves and our families, is definitely one of high inflation,” said Lawrence Kurzius, McCormick’s chairman, president and CEO. “We’re experiencing the highest inflation, in fact, in the last 40 years ... McCormick is not immune from these pressures and our cost inflation has really been substantial through the second half of last year, and into this year. And there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.

“We’re working to mitigate that cost pressure with efforts like our CCI [Comprehensive Continuous Improvement] program and eliminating discretionary spending where we can.

“But the fact is, a great deal of these costs have to be passed on to the end consumer, and they have to flow through. So we are also taking appropriate pricing actions. One of the things that you would have seen in our first quarter is that even though sales were up, our profits were down. That’s really driven by costs rising faster than our price increases.

“We’re very concerned about making sure that our products are accessible to all consumers. At McCormick, we offer products at every price point on the spectrum, from the highest level of premium to the entry-level price point and private label products that are in many stores.”

How is the Ukraine/Russia war affecting McCormick’s business?

“Our hearts go out to all of the people who are suffering in this terrible crisis, and our No. 1 concern has been for the safety of our employees in these markets,” Kurzius said. “We do have employees in Ukraine, and we’ve suspended operations to enable them to shelter. We’ve been able to evacuate some of them from the country, but they’re Ukrainian, most of them want to stay. It’s their country.

“The impact on our business from a practical standpoint is not very heavy. These are not major markets for us. Russia and Ukraine account for less than 1% of our sales. We have suspended operations in both countries and are studying the situation. Hopefully, peace will break out, and all will be well. But we’re also preparing for alternative options.”

Advertisement

I have noticed some products not available at my local supermarket, for example, imitation bacon bits. What is the company doing to ensure an uninterrupted supply of products?

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“The extraordinary demand that we’ve experienced through COVID has not abated,” Kurzius said. “That demand is still very much in place, and supply chains have struggled to keep up with it. We have added a lot of capacity, but we still struggle with intermittent supply interruptions on certain ingredients, and we have not yet fully restored the shelf.

“I’d say we’re 90% of the way there, but we still have products that are on allocation due to limitations on getting raw materials or packaging ingredients. Hope you all will bear with us.”

As a small investor, I see McCormick’s stock price sometimes following the market but frequently moving opposite. Can you comment on the forces that cause the contrary nature? Is McCormick seen by large investors as a safe retreat from a falling market?

“Investors do see us as a bit of a safe haven,” said Mike Smith, McCormick’s chief financial officer. “We are a growth company, though ... Investors who want growth will invest in us versus our peers.

“However, when there are crises around the world, people also realize you have to eat. Our history of making great flavors wherever you eat, whether it’s at restaurants, whether you are snacking at home, whether you are cooking meals, we flavor end to end. ... From that aspect, we’re broad and diversified. That is really the most important thing that investors look at, that and our growth profile.”

Advertisement

Will you sell classic Old Bay seasoning in a sustainable, sachet package? (McCormick’s U.K. herbs and spices brand Schwartz began rolling out recipe mixed in recyclable sachets in July.)

“That sounds like a great product suggestion which we’ll take back to our consumer team,” Kurzius said. “The current Old Bay package is recyclable today, but we’ll look into that idea for a sachet.”