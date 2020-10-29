Spice maker McCormick & Co. plans to open its largest ever distribution center in Sparrows Point

McCormick & Co. plans to open its largest-ever distribution center in Sparrows Point to meet growing demand in the Americas region, the Hunt Valley-based spice and flavorings maker said Thursday.
The manufacturer will lease a 1.8 million square foot warehouse in Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park on the former site of Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore County.
McCormick’s new Northeast Distribution Center will become its largest such facility in the world and employ an estimated 200 workers.
“Optimizing our distribution network in the region supports our strategy to add capacity, enhance our customer response and increase efficiencies through the use of technology," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s chairman, president and CEO, in a statement.
The company said it will consolidate multiple warehouses before opening the new, state-of-the-art site by the second half of 2022. McCormick, which operates warehouse facilities in the Baltimore area, did no disclosed specific information on its consolidation plan.
McCormick selected Tradepoint Atlantic after looking at several sites in Maryland and Pennsylvania. McCormick will join Amazon, Under Armour, Perdue, FedEx and other companies as tenants.
“Maryland has been McCormick’s home for more than 130 years and this new distribution facility shows the company’s ongoing commitment to our state and to the Baltimore region,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in an announcement Thursday.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said McCormick’s plans represent a step forward in the redevelopment of the former industrial site into a global commerce hub.
Maryland’s congressional delegation announced earlier this month that the Tradepoint would get $9.9 million in federal funding to continue development of the shipping hub. The funding will pay to modernize on-site rail lines, to upgrade the road network, install a modern gate complex and create a bulk import and export terminal with conveyor systems and storage domes.
The work will increase efficiency and shipping at the site, now home to 20 companies.
