McCormick sales jump 6% in third quarter while profit slips

McCormick & Co. saw higher sales and lower profits in the third quarter and on Tuesday reaffirmed its outlook for the year.

Brendan M. Foley, a McCormick executive who became president of the Hunt Valley-based spice producer a year ago and took on the CEO role last month, attributed the strong sales to sustained demand, a focus on fast-growing categories and the popularity of McCormick brands and new products. The spice and flavorings company said sales rose despite slower economic recovery in its consumer market in China.

“Our results reflect strong underlying business trends that were in line with our expectations across our business, notwithstanding our consumer segment” in the Asia/Pacific region, Foley said in a news release.

Sales rose to $1.68 billion during the three months ended Aug. 31, up 6% compared with $1.6 billion during the third quarter of 2022.

The company reported income of $170.1 million, or 63 cents a share, compared with $222.9 million, or 82 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share were in line with Wall Street’s expectations.

McCormick reported its 10th consecutive quarter of constant currency double-digit sales growth in supplying flavorings to food manufacturers and other commercial customers. Sales in that segment jumped 12%.

McCormick reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 sales and operating profit outlook and increased its adjusted earnings per share outlook. Sales are expected to increase by 5% to 7% this year.

This story may be updated.