McCormick reported record sales growth to $6.3 billion in 2021

McCormick & Co. is on track to boost sales 3% to 5% this year after reporting record growth with $6.3 billion in sales in 2021, the spice and flavorings maker said Thursday.
Sales last year jumped 13%, with strength both in sales to consumers and to commercial customers. Earnings rose to $2.80 per share from $2.78 each in 2020.
The spice maker drove sales growth by “actively responding to changing consumer behaviors, and capitalizing on new opportunities, all while remaining forward looking in the challenging global environment,” Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s president and CEO, said in an announcement Thursday.
The Hunt Valley-based company said sales in the fourth quarter that ended Nov. 30 were up 11% to $1.73 billion compared with the final three months of the previous fiscal year. Earning were down slightly to 73 cents per share compared with 74 cents each in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Sales from the 2020 acquisitions of the Cholula and FONA brands contributed 4% to the sales increase.
Kurzius, the company’s chairman, said profit in 2021 was tempered by higher inflation and broad-based supply chain challenges.
The company has benefited from a shift to cooking more at home, digital engagement related to cooking and recipes and consumers’ reliance on known brands, the CEO said.
“These long-term trends were in place before the pandemic, and we are confident they will persist beyond the pandemic,” he said.
McCormick expects earnings for the current fiscal year in the range of $3.07 to $3.12.
