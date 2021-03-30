McCormick reports double digit first quarter growth

McCormick & Co. Inc. said sales jumped 22% in the first quarter, boosted by recent acquisitions and new products.
Sales for the three months ended Feb. 28 increased to $1.48 billion, from $1.21 billion in the first quarter of last year, the Hunt Valley-based spice and flavorings maker said Tuesday.
McCormick reported net income of $161.8 million, or 60 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with net income of $144.7 million, or 54 cents per share in the first quarter of 2020.
When adjusted for acquisition costs, earnings jumped 33% to 72 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 59 cents per share.
The company on Tuesday also boosted its sales outlook for the current fiscal year, calling for growth of 8% to 10%. It also raised its outlook for earnings per share growth.
“Our differentiated results prove the strength of our business model, the value of our products and our capabilities as a company,” Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.
Sales to retailers that serve consumers showed a continuing preference for cooking more at home, a trend that accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, Kurzius said.
In the U.S., sales from the acquisition of Cholula hot sauce brand in November also contributed to growth, he said.
Sales to food manufacturers and restaurants in the U.S., which rose 4%, also were helped by acquisitions of both Cholula and FONA, which McCormick bought in December, as well as strong performance in the Asia Pacific region. Industrial sales also got a boost from higher demand from packaged food companies.
But fewer people eating out at restaurants continued to hurt sales in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, McCormick said.
Latest Business
This story will be updated.