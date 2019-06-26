McCormick & Co. boosts profits, misses on sales, in second quarter er earnings

McCormick & Co. boosted profits in the second quarter, beating Wall Street’s expectations, and said strong results position the spice maker for growth in the key second half of the year.

But the Hunt Valley-based spice and flavorings company missed expectations for growth in sales, which remained even with the second quarter of last year.

McCormick reported net income of $149.4 million, or $1.12 per share, for the three months that ended May 31, up from $123.3 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, earnings rose 14% to $1.16 per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $1.31 billion.

Sales were $1.3 billion, even with sales in the second quarter of last year. When adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales grew 3%, driven by both sales to consumers at stores and commercial sales to restaurants and food manufacturers in each of the company’s three geographic regions.

The company said it is benefiting from growing consumer interest in healthy eating and sustainable practices.

“As we enter the second and most significant half of our year, we are confident the initiatives we have underway in 2019 position us to continue on our growth trajectory,” Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s chairman, president and CEO said in an announcement. “In 2019, we expect to deliver another strong year while continuing to make targeted investments and fuel our growth to build the McCormick of the future.”

Higher volume and new products spurred growth in both the consumer and commercial divisions, Kurzius said. Sales to stores benefited from expanded distribution and improvements in marketing and merchandising, with the Asia Pacific and Americas regions leading growth.

On the commercial side, “we are continuing to win with our customers and drive sales growth through out new products, expanded distribution and their promotional activities,” Kurzius said.

Growth was especially strong in a region covering Europe, the Middle East and Asia, he said.

Sales were affected by an unfavorable impact from currency fluctuations, McCormick said, with the consumer division declining 1% and the commercial side up by 1 %. Profit margins improved, helped by cost savings.

McCormick also reaffirmed its sales outlook and increased its earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2019. The company expects sales to grow by 1% to 3%, driven by introduction of new products, brand marketing and expanded distribution. McCormick increased its projected earnings for the year to be in the range of $5.09 to $5.19 per share.

