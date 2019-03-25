Spice maker McCormick & Co. beats profit expectations in first quarter

McCormick & Co. Inc. beat profit expectations for the first quarter, though sales rose at a slower than anticipated pace.

The Hunt Valley-based spice and flavorings company said sales rose 1 percent to $1.23 billion in the three months that ended Feb. 28, compared with the first quarter of 2018.

Earnings fell to $1.11 per share, compared with earnings in the first quarter 2018 of $3.18 per share, which had included the favorable impact of federal tax legislation.

But on an adjusted basis, earnings climbed 12 percent to $1.12 per share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $1.06 per share, a 6 percent increase, according to Zacks Equity Research.

The company reaffirmed its financial outlook for the current fiscal year.

"McCormick's strong first quarter results were a great start to the year reflecting the successful execution of our strategies,” Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick chairman, president and CEO, said in a company announcement. “We delivered against our plans for both sales growth and profit realization and are excited about our momentum.”

McCormick is well-positioned in a seasonings industry with above-average growth potential and profitability compared with the broader packaged food industry, said Brittany Weissman, a consumer staples analyst for Edward Jones, in a Feb. 25 research note. McCormick’s recent acquisition of the Frank’s RedHot and French’s brands should add to the growth potential, she noted.

But Weissman has a hold rating on the company’s stock because of “a slowdown in the spice and seasoning category, and/or poorly integrated acquisitions, both of which could lower the company's long-term growth potential,” she wrote in the report.

