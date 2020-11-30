McCormick & Co. acquires Cholula Hot Sauce in $800 million deal

McCormick & Co. completed its purchase of the parent company of Cholula Hot Sauce for $800 million in cash, finalizing a deal announced last week.
The Hunt Valley spice and flavorings giant — which also owns the makers of French’s Mustard, Zatarain’s, Frank’s RedHot and Old Bay — said the deal rounds out its portfolio as a purveyor of hot sauce and condiments.
Shares in McCormick climbed 73 cents each to close Monday at $186.98.
Lawrence E. Kurzius, the company’s chairman, president and CEO, said Cholula creates long-term shareholder value.
“Cholula is a great strategic addition accelerating our condiment growth opportunities with a complementary authentic Mexican flavor hot sauce,” Kurzius said in a statement. “The talented employees of Cholula have built a strong foundation, and when combined with McCormick’s operational expertise and infrastructure, we plan to drive further growth of this iconic brand.”
Cholula has annual sales of about $96 million. McCormick, which has $5 billion in annual sales, expects the deal to close by the end of the year and to add to earnings per share in 2021. It will be financed with cash on hand and commercial paper.