Maryland loses jobs in May, but joblessness remains 3.8%

Maryland lost 1,200 jobs in May, but the state’s unemployment rate remained the same at 3.8%, according to the latest report from U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The BLS also revised its earlier estimate that Maryland added 1,200 jobs in April to a no gain or loss for that month.

State labor officials noted that Maryland has 15,000 more jobs that it did in May 2018.

The leisure and hospital sector was May’s biggest job loser, dropping about 800 jobs in accommodation and food services and 200 jobs in the arts, entertainment and recreation. The information sector also lost 200 jobs.

The education and health sector, however, added 600 jobs, while professional and business services added 400 and financial activities added 200.