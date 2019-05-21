Maven car sharing will shut down in Baltimore

Maven, General Motors' brand of car sharing that launched in Baltimore two years ago, will discontinue service in the city next month, the company announced Tuesday.
Maven is pulling the car-sharing business out of eight cities, according to news reports, including its “peer-to-peer” program, in which car owners in each market list rentals of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Service in Baltimore will end June 21.
“This is part of a broader effort to concentrate Maven on future growth opportunities,” Iman Jefferson, a Maven spokesman, said in an email.
Maven Gig, car rentals for drivers of rideshare services such as Lyft and delivery services, will still be offered in Baltimore.
The ride-sharing service allowed customers to use a mobile app to find, reserve and unlock cars “loaded with technology” at hourly or daily rates.
The company would not confirm which cities, besides Baltimore, it plans to leave. A report in the Wall Street Journal said Maven will end car-sharing in eight of its 17 North-American cities, including major markets such as Chicago and Boston.
When Maven’s car sharing came to Baltimore in April 2017, the company said the service had grown in a little over a year to 17 cities and attracted more than 30,000 members.
Baltimore was selected because of “the number of people wanting to live and work in a revitalized downtown,” Dan Grossman, Maven’s COO, had said at the time. “Owning a car in a densely populated urban city is not always practical, and Maven now provides options for Baltimoreans wanting to live car-free or car-lite.”
