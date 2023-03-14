Some Maryland tax refunds delayed after outage in comptroller’s office

Some Marylanders may have to wait a little longer for their state tax refunds this spring as the comptroller’s office works through a backlog of returns caused by a system outage.

The state’s tax processing system was offline for a week beginning March 6, according to a news release Tuesday from Comptroller Brooke Lierman. It was unclear from the release what caused the system to go down and the comptroller’s office did not respond immediately to a request for a comment.

IT employees worked through the weekend and the system was back online Monday, the release said. The office expects to work through its backlog of returns by March 22.

“We pride ourselves on providing timely service and apologize for the inconvenience the service outage caused,” said Lierman, a Democrat from Baltimore, in a statement. “This systems outage highlights the need for the Office of the Comptroller to modernize and update our legacy IT systems — some decades old — in order to improve the services offered by our agency, a key recommendation of my Transition Team.”

This article will be updated.