The state violated procurement laws when it backed out of plans to move the Maryland Insurance Administration’s headquarters from downtown to an office building in Southwest Baltimore, an appeals board has ruled.
Owners of the Montgomery Park office complex filed the appeal after the state decided not to move there. The 250-person agency had selected Montgomery Park, the redeveloped former Montgomery Ward Catalog House next to Carroll Park off Interstate 95, in 2018 after receiving a dozen bids.
The Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals agreed with Montgomery Park LLC, ruling Friday that a procurement officer failed to justify a “sole source” lease to St. Paul Plaza Office Tower, the agency’s current location at the corner of St. Paul and Lexington streets, rather than a competitively bid lease.
The appeals board issued its ruling nearly two months after the state’s Board of Public Works voted to extend the insurance agency’s lease for 10 years at St. Paul Plaza. That lease expired in May and a six-month extension ran out in November.
The public works board took its vote, with Gov. Larry Hogan and Treasurer Nancy Kopp in favor of the lease renewal and Comptroller Peter Franchot dissenting, despite pending appeals by Montgomery Park.
Representatives of the Department of General Services, which handles leasing for the state, told the public works board that officials never finalized an agreement with Montgomery Park and that the the insurance agency’s needs had changed, requiring the department to rebid the contract or extend with the current landlord.
Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr. said the insurance regulator decided to stay put after hearing objections from insurance providers and determining a move out of downtown would make it harder to retain employees.
Montgomery Park’s owners, Sam Himmelrich and David Tufaro, say they believe the latest rulings void the lease with St. Paul Plaza.
“We believe the BPW should now cancel that lease and award it to Montgomery Park under the original procurement,” Himmelrich said. "We believe Montgomery Park is a great place for MIA to operate and it will also save the state many millions of dollars in rent and parking costs.”
He has said the state would pay nearly double in rent and other costs over 10 years at 200 St. Paul Place, including $16.8 million in rent plus $2.4 million for parking, compared with $10.7 million in rent with free parking at Montgomery Park.
The general services department, along with the state Attorney General’s office, is reviewing the ruling, general services spokesman Nick Cavey said Tuesday.
In its ruling Friday, the appeals board said the Montgomery Park owners had been “undeniably ‘aggrieved by the... award of a contract’" because the sole-source process shut it out of vying for or being awarded the lease.
In an earlier, separate decision, the appeals board had ruled that the state also violated procurement law by making an “unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious" decision when it canceled the award of the lease to Montgomery Park.
