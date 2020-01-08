In Maryland, the plan includes building new toll lanes on Interstate 270, though existing lanes on Interstate 270 would not require drivers to pay tolls. The plan was scaled back to not include toll lanes on Interstate 495, east of I-270 for now. Toll lanes will be added on I-495, also known as the Capital Beltway, from the George Washington Parkway in Virginia, across the American Legion Bridge to I-270 in Maryland. No existing lanes will have tolls.