Maryland hotel association petitions Hogan administration for more funds amid worsening pandemic

During the pandemic, some Baltimore-area hotel have pivoted to match the needs of the moment. The historic Lord Baltimore Hotel has been transformed by the city and the University of Maryland Medical System into the Triage Respite Isolation Center to provide services and shelter to those who need to self-isolate or quarantine and might not otherwise have a place to stay. Other unoccupied hotel rooms have been used to shelter individuals experiencing homelessness, some through the use of federal relief dollars.