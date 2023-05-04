Maryland consumers misled by TurboTax owner will begin getting checks this month from settlement

Tens of thousands of Maryland consumers who paid TurboTax for free tax services will start getting checks this month as part of a settlement, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said Thursday.

TurboTax’s owner Intuit reached the $141 million multistate settlement in May 2022, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., signing on to the agreement.

In Maryland, 71,950 consumers who were unfairly charged for services will share in nearly $2.2 million, the attorney general’s office said in a news release. They are among about 4.4 million people nationwide who will get checks.

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Intuit’s settlement with the state attorneys general “will ensure the company can return our focus to providing vital services to American taxpayers today and in the future,” Tania Mercado, an Intuit spokeswoman, said in an email.

Consumers will be notified by email by settlement fund administrator Rust Consulting and do not need to file claims. The amount each person receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify.