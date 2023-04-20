Bounce houses and job fairs: Maryland cannabis companies prep for launch of adult-use market

Jose Abreu Jr. came to the small conference room of a Jessup hotel last month, setting up tables, shaking hands, reviewing paperwork and hoping to find someone like him.

Abreu, 35, once had a successful sales career in New Jersey making six figures, he said. Then in 2021, the state government legalized cannabis and Abreu took a job making $15 an hour to work as a harvest specialist, an entry-level job in a cannabis cultivation facility.

“It was like, this is the door that I’ve been looking for,” Abreu recalled.

Now he’s trying to guide more people through that door. Following a few quick promotions, Abreu is now a recruiter for Verano, a Chicago-based cannabis company that has operations in 14 states, including Maryland. In March, Verano held its first job fair in Maryland. It was just one example of how cannabis companies across the state are preparing for the launch of recreational adult-use. Firms are hiring more workers, growing more plants and building out new spaces.

Maryland has had a medical cannabis market for several years now, with qualified patients buying cannabis from about 100 dispensaries throughout the state. The market grew rapidly at first, but has cooled off and even contracted at times. But starting in July, anyone 21 years and older will be able to buy cannabis legally in Maryland, setting off an expected boom in business.

When cannabis legalization came to New Jersey, Abreu knew he had to get involved, even if it meant a “huge” pay cut initially and a hard conversation with his family. Less than two years later, Abreu said it was unquestionably the right decision.

“The opportunity for growth here is immense,” Abreu said. “I am an example of that.”

Annual revenue for Maryland’s medical cannabis industry appears to have matured at roughly half a billion dollars. The combined recreational and medicinal cannabis industry is expected to top $1 billion a year, if not far higher. An industry expert told lawmakers that Maryland will need to triple its amount of dispensaries to satisfy demand.

Maryland’s cannabis industry is tightly regulated and involves relatively little interstate commerce. By law, nearly every product sold in a Maryland dispensary — vapes, gummies, pre-rolled joints and more — comes from cannabis grown and processed somewhere in Maryland. That means a lot more jobs will be needed as the recreational industry launches.

Verano was hoping to hire 15 to 20 more people for its Jessup cultivation facility at March’s job fair, according to Michael Evans, the company’s vice president of talent acquisition. Evans came in from Chicago for the job fair and said there almost assuredly will be more hiring events in Maryland.

“We need more head count to get more production out because we’re going to see more demand,” Evans said. “We’re hiring really for all positions in the facility, so that could be harvest, it could be packaging, it could be cultivation, it could be sanitation.”

Dustin Barth, left, a cultivation manager for Verano, talks with job candidate Reginald Strickland, right, of Bowie at a job fair in Jessup. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland’s existing medical cannabis industry likely employs thousands of people working at the state’s few dozen cultivators and processors and roughly 100 dispensaries.

The Verano job fair in Jessup — which did not require a resume — drew 34 people and included a wide range of applicants. A 30-year-old Elkridge man said he had no experience in cannabis, but his family’s business was struggling and he needed a new job. A 42-year-old father of three from Ellicott City said he had a lucrative career trading financial derivatives but wanted to try something new. A 32-year-old woman from Glen Burnie worked at a laundromat but wanted to work in cannabis, which she said she’d used to treat anxiety and depression.

Seeing this range of applicants is one of Evans’s favorite parts of recruiting. Many people are drawn to work in the cannabis industry, he said, and they take deep pride in their work. Still, he emphasized that this is serious work.

“This isn’t like a job where we have happy pot elves everywhere just running around high as a kite, having fun,” Evans said. “It’s a job.”

Other cannabis companies are preparing for the adult-use market, too. Curio Wellness, based in Baltimore County, recently began ramping up production, according to Wendy Bronfein, the company’s co-founder.

Bronfein said Curio shut down some of its cultivation rooms last year after an oversupply of cannabis caused prices to tumble. Curio decided to wait, she said, and brought those rooms back online when state lawmakers signaled that the adult-use market would launch this summer.

“It’s all about a smooth and successful activation,” Bronfein said. “On the wholesale side, we want to make sure that there is that pipeline of product for dispensaries for the medical and adult-use [industries.]”

After years of rapid growth, Maryland’s cannabis industry hit its first major speed bump in 2022 as revenue slipped amid an oversupply of product. Since then, the number of new medical patients has slowed to a trickle, according to state data. Total monthly sales at all Maryland dispensaries were hovering between $40-$50 million. Then in January, that number dipped below $38 million for the first time in at least two years.

Amber Demby, a budtender for 4 years, works behind the counter at Ash & Ember. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Experts cite a number of theories why revenues declined including rising inflation, people not renewing their medical cards, competition from over-the-counter products such as Delta-8 and the oversupply of product depressing prices.

Curio has been studying the rollout of adult-use markets in other states, Bronfein said, and the company expects an initial boom in July, which will then level off. A few months later, there likely will be another bump as less experienced consumers grow comfortable with cannabis.

While these new customers may be considered recreational users, Bronfein said many people still will be looking to cannabis for medical reasons, including as a sleep aid, for pain relief and to help their mental health.

One concern, Bronfein pointed out, is vault size. Every dispensary is required to have a vault that can safely store cannabis. More cannabis sales means bigger vaults and other physical upgrades to dispensaries.

That won’t be a problem for Ash + Ember, the only dispensary in Queen Anne’s County and one of just a handful on the Eastern Shore. The dispensary went through renovations last year that quadrupled vault space and doubled its overall footprint, according to Ashley Colen, who owns the dispensary with her sister Paige Colen.

The sisters said Ash + Ember experienced rapid growth during the pandemic that has slowed since. Paige Colen said the rollout of adult-use cannabis will allow Ash + Ember to move beyond just cannabis and focus more broadly on wellness.

“A lot of people have been hesitant to join the medical market because they think there’s so many more hurdles, red tape to go through,” Paige Colen said. “With recreational, I think that we’re going to actually see more people trying to help themselves without that stigma.”

People already are calling the dispensary, asking if recreational cannabis is for sale yet, the sisters said, and while products haven’t been changing, some of the packaging and marketing have, adding flashier colors.

“It’s looking less and less medicinal and a little bit more like gas station vape pens,” Paige Colen said.

Ashley Colen is unsure how big Maryland’s cannabis market will eventually be, but she does know that Ash + Ember will be ready for a crush of people celebrating on the first day of recreational sales. She’s already planning for the dispensary to have special deals, food trucks and even a bounce house.

“I want to bring my donkey to maybe do pony rides,” Ashley Colen said. “We’re going to have a huge party for July 1 to celebrate this momentous occasion that we’re finally catching up with 80-odd years of prohibition that should have never happened in the first place.”