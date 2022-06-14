Marley Station mall in Glen Burnie sold to New York partnership

Marley Station mall in Glen Burnie has been sold to a New York-based partnership that says it plans to move quickly to fill vacancies.

The ownership group includes Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group. The partners, based in Great Neck, New York, manage shopping centers across the country.

The purchase price and seller were not disclosed.

State assessment records list the owner as YAM Marley Station LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona. YAM Marley Station bought the 775,000-square-feet of the mall, including nearly 25 acres of land, in October for $10.5 million after it was put up for a foreclosure auction in 2020. It last sold in 2016 for $22.7 million.

The mall’s former Boscov’s department store, acquired for a data center in 2012, is owned separately.

“We are looking forward to the future of Marley Station Mall,” said Igal Nassim, Mason Asset’s managing principal, in Tuesday’s announcement.

Nassim said the new owners plan an “aggressive” leasing strategy and said they are exploring a number of leasing options for current vacancies.

The 800,000-square-foot-mall on Ritchie Highway, built in 1987, is anchored by Macy’s and JCPenney and includes Horizon Theaters/Marley Station Movies.

Mason Asset will oversee leasing, while Namdar Realty, the mall’s current operator, will continue in that role.