Made in Baltimore shop to open this spring, selling ware from dozens of local makers

Made in Baltimore, the North Avenue shop where local entrepreneurs and makers sell their wares, plans to re-open for the spring and summer season on May 3.

It’s the ninth stint for the storefront, which is supported by the Baltimore Office of Sustainability. The store primarily has been opened around the fall and winter holiday season to promote homegrown businesses as well as job creation in the city’s light manufacturing sector.

This season, organizers had said they wanted the store to be open more times during the year.

The store offers gifts, food, apparel and other items made by more than 60 local businesses. A grand re-opening celebration is planned for May 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music and food. Admission is free.

The Made in Baltimore campaign also offers branding, business development workshops, networking and other opportunities for participants.

