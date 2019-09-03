Macy’s in Towson, Columbia are among 100 targeted by national retailer for upgrades

Macy’s has completed upgrades to department stores in Towson and Columbia under the retailer’s plan to invest in 100 stores nationwide and test the results.
Changes to improve the environment and service were made at stores at Towson Town Center and at the Mall in Columbia through the chain’s Growth150 initiative. Macy’s expanded the initiative from 50 stores last year.
The upgrades, based on shopper feedback and last year’s tests, include new lighting and carpeting, upgraded restrooms and fitting rooms, merchandise tailored to specific locations and new Backstage off-price shops.
“The performance of the Growth 50 stores has given us the confidence to expand the strategy to 100 more stores this year," said John Harper, Macy’s chief stores officer, in an announcement.
Department stores have struggled along with other retailers amid increased competition, changing consumer habits and the rise of online shopping. JCPenney, Sears, Kmart, Barneys, Gap and Pier 1 Imports have been among chains closing thousands of locations this year, while retailers such as Dressbarn and Avenue are going out of business completely.
Macy’s is looking for new ways to attract consumers. At test stores, the retailer has increased staffing and expanded store hours and offers a mobile checkout option and a dedicated area to pick up and return online purchases.
Growth150 stores also have added or expanded furniture and mattress departments and some have added the Backstage concept. Backstage, which touts merchandise at 20% to 80% off department store prices, opened in August in the Towson store.
The retailer also is offering style consultations with a personal stylist for fashion, home merchandise and gift registries.