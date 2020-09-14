Macy’s hiring events target Marylanders for full time, seasonal roles at fulfillment centers

Macy’s is looking to hire Marylanders to fill some of the 1,000 new jobs announced company-wide, according to a Monday news release sent out by the department store.
The retailer, which has brick-and-mortar locations in Towson, Columbia, Baltimore, Perry Hall and Bel Air, will hold three hiring events in September at its fulfillment center in Joppa, according to the release. It aims to fill part time, full time and seasonal positions to assist with customer orders placed online or via smartphone app.
Distributors expect surging sales on virtual and digital platforms this holiday season as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt traditional consumer behaviors and limit mobility outside of the home. In Maryland, for example, stores have reopened to limited capacity, and customers must wear masks and practice social distancing inside.
Macy’s reported declining sales in the second quarter of 2020 compared to this same time last year, attributing the downswing to the public health crisis. But, the company reported growth in its second-quarter digital sales, which were up 53% from a year ago.
In a statement released at the beginning of August, Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, said the company would focus on its digital performance going into the holiday season.
“Restarting our stores' business was our top priority, and we successfully accomplished that while also ensuring that our digital business remained strong," he said. “Going into this crisis, we had a well-developed digital business and we’re seeing that thrive as we attract new and welcome existing customers back to our brands.”
The Joppa hiring events will recruit forklift drivers, warehouse staffers and other employees for its fulfillment centers, according to the release.
Candidates can apply by visiting macysJOBS.com. Prior to the hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email.