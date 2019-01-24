Lowe's opens new Owings Mills store, employing 140

Lowe's opened its new home improvement center today at Mill Station, a big box retail center on the site of the former Owings Mills Mall.

Adjacent to the recently opened Costco warehouse store, the new Lowe’s store spans about 94,000 square feet with a 4,100-square-foot garden center. The new store created about 140 jobs, most of them full-time.

The $108 million redevelopment of the former mall into Mill Station started in 2015 when the mall was razed. Mill Station is being developed by Long Island-based Kimco Realty.

Other announced tenants include Giant Food, HomeSense, Burlington, Marshalls and Five Below. Kimco says Mill Station is 90 percent leased.

North Carolina-based Lowe’s operates 29 stores and employs more than 2,400 people in Maryland. The company is hiring and prospective candidates can learn about available jobs and apply online at Lowes.com/careers.

Lowe’s will host a grand opening celebration Jan. 31.