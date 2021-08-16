Maryland lottery, casinos contribute record-breaking $1.39 billion to state

Maryland’s lottery and six casinos contributed a record $1.39 billion to state programs and services in fiscal 2021, officials said Monday.
The combined $1.391 billion in funding was up 6.1% over the previous record of $1.3 billion set in fiscal 2019.
The Maryland Lottery beat its previous profit record by 12.5% and the state’s six casinos generated a record-setting contribution despite operating at limited capacity for more than eight months during the pandemic.
Lottery sales reached a record $2.61 billion, with profits from ticket sales contributing $667.4 million to state programs. The casinos generated $1.75 billion in gaming revenue and contributed $723.5 million to state coffers.
“It’s exciting to set records, but the achievement we’re most proud of is that we remain a vital source of revenue that supports the people of Maryland,” John Martin, state lottery and gaming director, said in an announcement Monday.
Records were set in lottery player winnings, which totaled more than $1.7 billion, retailer commissions of $197.2 million and scratch-off ticket sales, totaling $993.4 million.
Casino gaming revenue contributed $531.4 million to the Maryland Education Trust Fund, $92.2 million in local aid to communities where the casinos are located, $78.8 million to the state’s horse racing industry, $17 million to the state’s Small, Minority and Women-owned Business Fund and $4.1 million to responsible gambling treatment programs.
Casinos have generated more than $11.8 billion in gaming revenue and contributed more than $5.3 billion to the state, including nearly $4 billion to the Education Trust Fund, since the first gaming facility opened in September 2010.