Lockheed Martin will close Middle River plant, closing chapter of its corporate history

Lockheed Martin plans to close its 465-employee Middle River plant within two years and relocate the work to other company locations, ending more than 90 years of manufacturing at the site.
The decision ends the company’s long history of manufacturing in Middle River, tracing back to its predecessor, the Glenn L. Martin Company, which began building aircraft there in 1929. The plant currently produces vertical launch systems and other equipment for U.S. Navy warships.
“In our ongoing effort to drive down costs for customers and increase efficiency and value, we are consolidating some operations in our Rotary and Mission Systems business to better align employees, technology and facilities to meet customer needs,” the Bethesda-based defense contractor said Friday.
The work in the Lockheed Martin facilities in the Baltimore County plant will be moved to other facilities, the company said.
Most of the 465 workers will be offered a chance to relocate or telework, with the plant ramping down operations between March and June of 2023. The company said about 382 jobs would be transferred to other facilities, while 140 people will be asked to telework, allowing them to stay in Maryland.
The Middle River plant works on small combatants and ship systems programs, including the MK 41 Vertical Launching System, next generation launching systems, ship controls and automation, and engineering and sustainment for the Navy’s littoral combat ships.
The closure will have no impact on the corporate headquarters in Bethesda, corporate air operations at Martin State Airport adjacent to Middle River or other Lockheed Martin facilities in the state.
Lockheed Martin employs more than 3,150 people in Maryland, with 32 facilities and 569 suppliers, supporting nearly 100 small businesses across the state. Lockheed Martin will retain ownership of the site, just west of the airport.
The state is home to the company’s Cyber Security Center of Excellence, which employs around 600 people in Hanover, Annapolis Junction, Linthicum, Fort Meade and Rockville.