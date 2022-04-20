Lighthouse Point Marina and Bo Brooks Crab House in Canton sold

Lighthouse Point Marina in Canton — as well as Bo Brooks Crab House and Tiki Bar — has been sold to Monument Marine Group, a Baltimore-based marina investor that plans to overhaul the marina starting later this year.

The seller, Baltimore-based developer War Horse Cities, announced the sale Wednesday but did not disclose the amount. War Horse bought the marina as part of a portfolio of properties in 2017 and has been updating the Lighthouse Point facilities, which include a 460-slip marina.

Advertisement

War Horse, founded by former Under Armour executive Scott Plank, brother of Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, had been exploring new designs for a state-of-the-art replacement of the marina. The developer also invested in improvements to the pool and restaurant, said Steve Jennings, president of War Horse Cities, in the announcement.

Monument Marine, which says it’s led by lifelong boaters who grew up sailing and boating on the Chesapeake Bay, plans to use and refine War Horse’s marina replacement designs. Current marina manager Oasis Marinas will remain in that role.

Advertisement

Construction to overhaul the marina is expected to start by the third quarter of this year and be finished in 2024.

Monument Marine said in a statement that it has acquired four other mid-Atlantic marinas since December, including two in North East in Cecil County and two in Virginia.

It expects to continue work at the Canton marina and restaurant building “to further our vision of building best-in-class marinas,” the company said.

The new marina is expected to include some new retail.

War Horse, which continues to own the Inner Harbor Marina and the Canton Heliport, marina and boatel, expects to be “part of the future development of this very important marina and waterfront setting in Baltimore,” said Seth Peichert, War Horse asset manager, in Wednesday’s announcement.