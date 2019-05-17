Lidl will open its first Baltimore County supermarkets by next spring

Lidl, the German discount grocer targeting a Maryland expansion, will open its first two Baltimore County supermarkets, in Catonsville and Nottingham, and five others in the state by next spring.

The grocer announced a 25-store East Coast expansion Friday, including stores that will open over the next 12 months in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina by next spring. By the end of next year, Lidl expects to have more than 100 stores in nine states.

The Baltimore County stores will be located at 6026 Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville and 8667 Belair Road in the Nottingham area, a former Mars Super Markets space. Others will open in College Park, District Heights, Hagerstown, Lanham and Waldorf.

Lidl has stores in Aberdeen and Bowie and operates a regional headquarters and distribution facility in Cecil County. The chain, with its U.S. division based in Arlington, Va., expects to announce opening dates of individual stores in the coming months.

“We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers,” Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US, said in an announcement. “These new stores are part of the next steps in our U.S. expansion.”

The grocer touts low prices, easy-to-shop stores with just six aisles, and a curated selection of mostly private label products. It began opening U.S. stores in summer of 2017.

CAPTION Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend. Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend. CAPTION Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella