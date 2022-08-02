Lidl will open in Reisterstown at end of August

Lidl plans to open a supermarket in Reisterstown on Aug. 31, the German grocer announced Tuesday.

The store will open in Reisterstown Shopping Center on Reisterstown Road, part of the chain’s rapid expansion in the Baltimore area.

The discount grocer opened its first Baltimore city location July 13 in the redeveloped Northwood Commons shopping center near the campus of Morgan State University. Lidl also operates Baltimore County stores in Catonsville and Nottingham.

The food retailer says it offers organic and gluten-free items, specialty foods such as cured meats, private label products, and fresh baked breads and pastries at prices as much as 45% less than national grocers.

The store will employ more than 45 people and offer starting pay of $15.50 an hour. The grocer established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., in 2015 and now runs more than 150 stores on the East Coast.